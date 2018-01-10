Speech to Text for Neighbors React to News of Possible New Toyota Plant

need to keep it. the new plant could not only have a big impact on the tennessee valley as a whole -- but also people who live nearby. waay-31's kody fisher gauged their reaction...which is primarily excitement for new jobs. charlie baucom/lives in greenbrier "there will be a lot of people wanting jobs, so it's going to be a good deal." charlie baucom wants the jobs to help the next generation of workers in our area... charlie baucom/lives in greenbrier "the future for the kids like my grandson here. providing jobs for them for years to come." calhoun community college tells waay 31 they already have programs working as a direct feeder for the same type of manufacturing jobs that will be available... the fame program... which stands for federation for advanced manufacturing education... gives students the opportunity to work at plants like the one to be built... while also learning the skills they will need to get a full time job once they graduate... all of that is good news to charlie... who already has a prediction for what will happen to the area around the plant... charlie baucom/lives in greenbrier "these farms here they'll turn into roof tops." he says that doesn't bother him... because he's looking at all the positives... and not the negatives... charlie baucom/lives in greenbrier "progress is good for everybody. we didn't even have a telephone back when i was 12 years old here, so it's a good deal." some people we talked told waay 31 they're concerned about added traffic on many of the two lane roads near the expected cite. in the coming days -- we'll work to get answers from the city of huntsville about plans for improvements to