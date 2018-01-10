Speech to Text for School Board Agrees to Buyout

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

at the location.... also new since six-- waay 31 learned huntsville city schools owns 30 acres of land--within the mega site property.... and tonight -- the school board unanimously voted to transfer the land to the city. clearing the way for the sale of the more than 12- hundred acres of farmland. but, the city council must vote on it on thursday to finalize the deal. in return-- superintendent dr. matt akin-- says the city will do about $650,000 worth of work for the district. including-- building a tennis court at jemison high and a large parking lot at huntsville high. so it's true value. it's just work that we won't have to pay to have done by contractor. we can get it done by the cities departments. aken says the land was given to the district in 2009 -- and part of the stipulation was building a school on the property within 20 years. but now that the area has become more industrial -- they