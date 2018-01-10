Speech to Text for Toyota-Mazda Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

4-thousand new jobs may be coming to the tennessee valley! since waay 31 learned the toyota-mazda plant may open in alabama -- we began gathering as much information as possible. thanks for joining us.... i'm demetriamcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer... here's a look at what we've learned since we went last saw you at 6... governor kay ivey is expected to make - what her office calls - a major "economic development announcement" tomorrow from montgomery... but so far there's no word on what exactly she'll be talking about... speculation is of course that it will be about this new facility... the plant is expected to turn out 300-thousand vehicles a year between the two companies... toyota plans to build its "corolla" compact cars at the plant -- reversing its decision to build them in mexico... mazda will manufacture its new, compact