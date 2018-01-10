Speech to Text for UNA Files To Dismiss Jane Doe Case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

university of north alabama. u-n-a has filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit ... filed by a former student. the suit claims the university tried to cover up her alleged sexual assault by a former professor. waay 31's breken terry--spent the day digging through these newly filed court documents. hose new documents name eight una employees from the president of una down to the title nine coordinator and the steps they took to get former professor david dickerson off campus and what they say they did to protect jane doe. pkg: jane doe-- brought the lawsuit against una in august 2017. doe claiming former una professor david dickerson sexually assaulted her while on an overnight university trip to orlando florida in 2015. according to doe's lawsuit ... the university never took a written statement about the incident from her ... and never reported it to police. in these new court documents ... una attorneys give an outline of how each employee involved ... played a role in investigating dickerson and protecting doe. in her court filings ... una's title nine coordinator tammy jacques said she was made aware of a possible title nine violation on november 24th 2015-- about incidents involving jane doe and david dickerson. she said since it was close to thanksgiving break ... and the information she had was incomplete ... she decided to contact doe after the break. on december 1st doe and jacques were supposed to meet. but jacques claims doe cancelled last minute. jacques said in court documents-- quote, "she told me she did not want to meet with me. she told me she did not want to go forward and did not wish to file any kind of report. she would not discuss with me anything that happened on the trip- just that she did not want to do anything." according to court documents ... una officials also tried to reach out to jane doe's roommate about the orlando trip. but she never got back to them. on december 2nd and 3rd jacques said two male students were interviewed. jacques said they witnessed jane doe and dickerson "making out" at the swimming pool during the orlando trip. on december 8th una officials interviewed dickerson at that meeting ... they say he "admitted to some but not all of the interaction with the plantiff in the swimming pool. he denied all other suggestion of inappropriate interaction with jane doe." later on in the documents it says jane doe did meet with janna beaver ... the associate dean of the college of business-- and gave her a verbal statement of what happened on the orlando trip. beaver stated in court documents she advised