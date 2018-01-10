Speech to Text for Tax Changes For 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

plant? with the holidays behind us ... a lot of folks are turning their attention to taxes. the date to file -- only a few weeks away. but, there could be a hitch for many people. tonight ... we're learning some income tax filers might have to wait on their refunds. waay31's brittany collins is live in- studio right now ... with why you might want to hurry up and file. dan and demetria ... the process of filing electronic tax returns starts january 29th. filing on paper returns will start mid- february. but if you want a faster refund ... you might want to take the electronic option. i usually file early because i got the records in order and it's easy peasy. vivian parks isn't stressing during tax season. this year the tax deadline is april 17th. two days later than the traditional april 15th cutoff. i do have some friends who like to hold on to their money until the very last minute. and drive to the post office the day they have to file which is usually the 15th before midnight and they just make a party out of it. other taxpayers are also looking forward to filing their taxes and getting refunds. to pay off some credit card debt and to pay for my son's summer programs and summer camp. cpa dustin schaefer ... with anglin reichmann snellgrove & armstrong tells me filers claiming the earned income tax credit will have to wait until mid-february before they receive their refunds. the tax act of 2015 put in some additional safeguards to protect against fraud and identity theft. those returns won't be processed until later in february. butted in the past when i was younger and had younger children and was trying to stretch money, it was a little hard. 500 thousand taxpayers who file for the earned income tax credit or the additional child tax credit won't see refunds until february 27th. that's for tax payers that earn income, but it's a lower amount so they get an additional money back with what they paid in and that's something people depend on to increase their bottom line. despite the changes vivian parks says she understands filing taxes is just a necessary part of life. you have to support the government. i'm happy to do it and i think it's a fair system. dustin schaefer also says just because you can start filing taxes on january 29th--you can still wait until april 17th to put the money you owe in the mail. because that's when the actual tax is due. reporting in the studio, brittany