Speech to Text for Toyota-Mazda Coming to Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

go to waaytv.com. breaking news in a developing story that will have a huge impact on the tennessee valley. good evening. i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shafer. automakers toyota and mazada ... picking the huntsville annexed part of limestone county as the site for the joint venture's u.s. manufacturing facility. an official announcement expected tomorrow. both toyota and mazda keeping quiet tonight. besides alabama ... you can count this as a victory for president donald trump. he prodded manufacturers to build new u.s. plants ... even threatening tariffs on foreign production you can expect about 4- thousand jobs from the plant. ... and about 300- thousand vehicles a year to roll off the huntsville assembly line. alabama went head to head with several competing sites ... eventually beating out north carolina. waay 31's kody fisher is live in greenbrier ... the site of the plant. kody? new details in a developing story. toyota mazda has picked alabama to be their next home. the site of a new manufacturing plant for toyota mazda will be in the huntsville annexed part of limestone county. multiple sources are confirming... a mega site in limestone county is expected to be announced as the next home for the 1 point 6 billion dollar plant. limestone county can expect up to 4,000 jobs from the new auto plant. question for kody. kody, what's the price tag on this