Cold snap sends critters into homes, cars

just like people - wildlife wants a place to keep warm in the cold, too. what more cozy spot than under your car hood! trouble is - the uninvited guests can do damage to your vehicle... waay 31's scottie kay is live tonight in huntsville with what you need to know to keep your car critter-free! scottie? dan ... with the recent cold snap in the tennessee valley, auto shops and pest control companies have been getting lots of calls, as animals have decided to make cars their homes. jeff abernathy, owner of critter catchers, llc "squirrels, rats, micethey get in. they have to chew. in a lot of cases, what they do is chew the insulation. they don't actually consume it, but they will actually go in and pull it up, make a nest out of it under the hood of a car. some place to get out of the weather." jeff abernathy with critter catchers, llc says cars tend to be a common choice for animals to inhabit when the weather gets cold... and he says he's seen creatures of all shapes and sizes under the hoods of cars. sot "she had a copperhead that had gotten in her car, and she was getting in her car to leave walmart when he crawled across her foot." it's not just wild animals... one auto shop in decatur tells waay 31 they've even seen cats under the car hoods. they say car engines give off heat ...making it an attractive shelter for any outside animal. but that shelter can come with a price.. not so much for the critter, but for the car owner... sot "sometimes they get in, they short out the wiring. especially with cars the way they are now. there's a lot more wiring in them. once they short some of the wires out, your car won't crank, you have ignition problems, you have other problems where the car's just not running right." ok tires in decatur tells waay 31 they've seen several cases where animals will build a nest and even store food in the engine compartment... which could lead to the car catching fire... but getting the crittersand their belongingsout of your car.. can be a hassle... sot "it's best sometimes to leave it to the professionals because, if you're bitten or scratched by an animala wild animalyou have to collect that animal in almost anyway possible and test it for rabies." auto officials say it's best to check your garage or the area where you keep your car every now and then to make sure you don't have trash, paper material, or even pet food around.. because critters will take it into your car... live in huntsville,