Cousin remembers man killed by son in Madison County

were working today. new details tonight... on a son charged with killing his own father. investigators say-- 32-year-old eric jones admitted to murdering 55-year-old anthony jones. waay 31's scottie kay talked with a member of the jones'family tonight.. who says he's still in shock that his cousin is gone... "i was there for the birth of his kids. he was there for the birth of mine. our grandkids. my grandkids." mike partain says he had a special relationship with his cousin anthony jones.. and considered him more of a brother and a best friend.. "he'd do anything for anybody." and he says he wasn't the only one who thought highly of anthony jones... "the majority of people who knew him would tell you the same thing i did. he was just a fun- loving guy." partain says he talked to his cousin almost every day... so when he couldn't get in touch with him back in december, he got worried... "i thought that was strange because, you know, any time i called him, if he didn't answer right away, he'd call right back." according to the madison county sheriff's office, anthony was reported missing on december 19th.. his son eric jones was then arrested on january fifth after admitting to investigators that he killed his father... something partain says he never would've imagined... "it didn't even dawn on me that it was his daddy that he killed, because i asked, 'well, who did he kill?'" and he's not the only one shocked ... brandon webster said he never saw that coming... "even your next-door neighbor, you can't trust. because you don't know who they really are." anthony's body was found in the paint rock river off of scott branch road... a place partain says was one of anthony's favorites.. "he looked forward to going down there to that cabin and kicking back, retire, and just watch his grandkids. and i planned on being there with him." sk, waay 31 news. eric jones is still in jail on a 76-thousand