Guard Your House from Local Pests

warmer weather here in the valley. but, the bitter cold spell we just braved ... may have sent critters looking for a warm place to live inside your home. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer! waay 31's scottie kay is live tonight in huntsville to show you the problem. scottie? dan, demetria.. critter- catching expert jeff abernathy tells me, after the recent cold snap in the tennessee valley, many people have been calling him about unwanted guests in their homes... "animals are always looking for a place to live, just like we are." jeff abernathy with critter catchers, llc says that's especially true when it's cold outside... abernathy says he's seen it all.. from skunks and opossums underneath houses... to squirrels, raccoons, and even birds in the attic... homeowner jim davis says he's currently a victim of those attic squirrels... "apparently, they had gnawed into my roof and taken up dwelling in there, and i think we saw one of the squirrels peeping out at us a minute ago." thankfully, davis has abernathy to take care of the squirrels before any real damage happens to his home... "they're really crafty little critters, and it takes an expert like jeff to get them out of there." but abernathy says the critters will do just about anything to stay warm... "they'll get up there and they use the insulation, they use whatever they have. a lot of times, in worst-case scenarios, they bring in leaves, twigs, nice dry combustible material..." and he says because squirrels love to chew on electrical wiring... that can lead to some serious problems... "you get a short, you get a spark, it ignites those dry, combustible materials which, in some cases, would be those squirrels' nests. the house catches on fire. i mean they're a perfect arson." abernathy says, if you have critters in your home, you can try setting traps.. but because of the possibility of getting injured or bitten by those critters, he says it's better to give the pros a call. live in huntsville,