Speech to Text for Shoals Attorney Charged with Bribery

had lost it. waay 31 talks one-on-one with the longtime shoals attorney arrested after a grand jury listened to evidence about allegations of bribing a juror... good evening... thanks for watching waay 31 news at five! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton-- billy underwood is a well known attorney in colbert county. he's been practicing law in the shoals -- for almost 40 years. but, underwood found himself on the other side of the law monday afternoon ... when he turned himself in to police on a bribery charge. waay 31's breken terry spoke directly with underwood today to see what will happen to the cases he's currently working. billy underwood claims the alabama attorney general's office has it all wrong. underwood told waay 31 ... he's accused of trying to bribe a juror in a civil case-- he wasn't even a part of. underwood insists ... he never bribed a juror and the jury in question was never even assembled. the alabama law enforcement agency investigated underwood for allegedly bribing a juror. the attorney general's office presented the case to a colbert county grand jury -- which indicted underwood on the bribery charge. alabama a-g steve marshall released a statement ... reading quote: "any possible violation of the laws applying to the sanctity of the jury system must always be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law." underwood surrendered at colbert county sheriff's office ... and was then booked into the county jail. he was later released on a 5,000 dollar bond. an attorney out of birmingham and another local attorney are representing underwood. look live tag: underwood also told me he believes this will hurt his law practice-- the attorney general's office said the case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the alabama law enforcement agency. in colbert co bt