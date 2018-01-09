Speech to Text for Filing Taxes Early

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new tonight... taxing times as we start a new year... tax advisers are encouraging people to collect the documents they need for filing taxes. but some early income tax filers may have to wait on their refunds! waay 31's brittany collins is live in huntsvilleto tell you the changes you can expect this year. dan and/or demetria ... i spoke with tax adviser dustin schaefer who tells me you can process electronic returns starting january 29th. the paper process will startmid- february. this year the tax deadline will be on april 17. that's two days later than the traditional april 15th cut off. this is because april 15th falls on a sunday and the 16th is a legal holiday in d.c. schaefer tells me tax filers claiming the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit will have to wait until february before they get their funds. the soonest eitc and actc filers can expect to see refunds will be february 27th. the eitc is the earned income tax credit. that's for our tax payers that earn income but it's a lower amount and they get additional money back from what they pay in. that's something a lot of people depend on to increase the bottom line in that mid february zone. 500 thousand alabamians will claim the eitc or actc. schaefer also says just because you can start filing taxes on january 29th--you can still wait until april 17th to put the money you owe in the mail. because that's when the actual tax is due. coming up on waay 31 news at six ... hear straight from taxpayers about what they're looking forward to. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay