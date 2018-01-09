Speech to Text for Report: Huntsville lands Toyota-Mazda Plant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

ll see you again at 5 the birmingham business journal reports the tennessee valley authority mega site in huntsville- annexed limestone county is expected to be the new home for the toyota-mazda manufacturing plant! the 1.6 billion dollar plant will add nearly 4,000 jobs to limestone county... toyota-mazda plans to build mazda s-u-vs and toyota carollas there... toyota already calls huntsville home - employing almost 15 hundred people... north carolina was the other state in the hunt for the plant but the charlotte observer reported