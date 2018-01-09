Speech to Text for Consumer Electronics Show Underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the consumer electronics show started today in las vegas. this is where we get our first look at some of the newest gadgetry that could soon be in our homes. our tech guy jamey tucker takes us inside. every year at ces there seems to be a theme. a few years ago it was drones, last year was virtual reality. this year, at least so far, it's products for the home. primary those that entertain us. who doesn't love watching robots? buddy is a roaming butler. he'll entertain by playing or sending movies through the house and keep the children occupied. "the kids can play with the robot. for instance, red-light green light. thanks to the wheels and the head, he can go find someone in the house wait, so i could say 'go find my son? and he would go find him, yes. want to see if your kid clean his room, tell buddy to go look. and then see what it, or he sees on your smartphone. there'll be no more fighting over the remote with the mirra- viz digital screen. "it allows multiple people looking at one screen; entirely different content on the same surface. from here i see flowers "the light is bouncing back and you're seeing the content of this projector, but if you move behind another projector. okay i'm moving over here. you're seeing totally different content. here you'll see toy story. the magic is in the screen. we shoot project content into our screen and the screen focuses the light to a particular location." the mirra-viz screen can handle up to 6 projectors, so imagine that: 6 people in the same room watching a different program at the same time on the same screen. it's mind blowing. if you have to have one right now, it's available online. from ces in las vegas, i'm