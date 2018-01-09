Speech to Text for Freshman QB Leads Alabama to National Championship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

two under alabama with a thrilling 26-23 win over georgia last night in the college football national championship. waay 31 sports anchor marylee adams was in atlanta covering the game and has more on who was the surprise star of the night. the alabama crimson tide rolling to their 17th national championship title. their 5th under head coach nick saban. but this game was all about the true freshman quarterback tua tungavyloah who lead the tide to an incredible overtime comeback victory. the alabama crimson tide are your 2018 college football national champions! and the offensive player of the game, not even expected to play. tua started the game at halftime after sophomore quarterback jalen hurts was not able to produce in the 1st half. in his first ten plays, the freshman back up had already doubled hurts' passing total in this game. "you know tua came out up with that pressure and he scrambled and got out of it and got a first down that was huge that was a big spark for us." "tua's a great quarterback and i feel like he was the difference maker tonight. " head coach nick saban making the decision at halftime but did the rest of the team know before taking the field? "no none of us know about any of it. coach makes the calls and whatever he wants to do is what he's gonna do. he's got the best interest of all of us and i'm just excited to be a champion again." "we were struggling a little in the first half defensively but if you can't overcome hard you're never gonna have any