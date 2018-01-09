Speech to Text for Alabama Wins College Football Championship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

an overtime thriller for alabama to win the national championship in atlanta! a last-minute touchdown won the game for the crimson tide. it's nick saban's 6th title at alabama. waay 31's one erin dacy was there for the field celebration at mercedes-benz stadium. erinwhat a win in dramatic fashion! this is sec football! the team pulled together and it didn't matter the adversity-they intended to win this game da'shawnit was a rough start but we just kept chopping wood man i'm so glad we won roll tide! najeei mean god! keeping my faith in god and all of us on my o-line work together so really they were the spark shout out to 926-to california! cochran heart! heart! i don't know what else to say they laid it on the line and these players they gave it all! terrell lewis we do this every day! we do this every day! i am about to cramp! we do this every day! bozeman you just got to finish that's the only word for tonight finish! leatherwood we always knew that we were going to win this game we always came into this game with the process that we were going to win and we were not going to be denied this championship! jonah williams we are resilient group. the team can battle through adversity really well and they were able to come back in the second half and do a great job. erin what do you think it was the turning point? jonah i think we just went in at half time and knew we had to execute better and the guys came out and di'd a great job in the second half. james again? it says it again! oh! erin-not only is the alabama crimson tide a national championship team it is at the hands of head coach next sabin. this is his sixth here is some perspective on what he's accomplished! dalvin all the crimson everywhere. and then for him to win a national championship it's like flashbacks all over again! mcelroy it wasn't tonight that made us feel that way. coach saban was the best ever before tonight. he was the best ever last year in today's day and age for him be as consistent as he is and to reach the pinnacle as many times as he has. there's just nothing like it! trent richardson nick saban man is the best ever! as far as college football. i've never seen anything like it. he's always intense. he's never down he's never up he's always right there staying level. i could never repay him for what he's done for me and my family. alexander you know we are proud of coach saban. but this is alabama football he is the coach of alabama because and coming up in the