Tuesday Morning Weather Update

good morning tennessee valley! temperatures are fairly mild compared compared to last week's forecast. we're starting off in the lower 40's under overcast skies. visibility is down to less than 2 miles in some locations so watch out for poor visibility on the roads. that could linger until 8 am this morning. we may see a few breaks in the clouds for areas east of i-65 today whereas areas west of i-65 should stay under overcast skies with a chance of a few isolated showers during the day. overnight lows will drop in the upper 40's under overcast skies. we'll continue to warm up in the 60's by wednesday, possibly 70's by thursday with a few isolated showers as a southerly flow of wind will continue to pump in moisture, giving us a chance for a shower or two under mostly cloudy skies. thursday night is where things get interesting. a storm system will build in from the south & west, causing widespread scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast. no severe weather is expected, but possible lightning and winds gusting between 20-40 mph cannot be ruled out. the timeframe for this to occur would be thursday night into friday morning. will primarily deal with scattered showers on friday as temperatures continue to fall throughout the day on friday. showers will slowly diminish by friday night where colder air will continue to move into the valley ,likely causing us to dorp below the freezing mark for overnight lows. if moisture continues to wrap around the center of low pressure with this storm, there could be the potential of light flurries flying around friday night into saturday morning. no accumulation is expected, the ground will be too warm at this time to lead to accumulating snow, but we'll be cold enough to see flakes flying around. temperatures will struggle to climb in the upper 30's and lower 40's this weekend under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the 20's and upper 10's. we'll need to drip our faucets again this weekend.