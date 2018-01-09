Speech to Text for 13 Ounces of Meth Found in Drug Bust

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new details at 10... this is what authorities found during a routine traffic stop in huntsville... 13 ounces of meth, cash and a stolen hand gun. and this isn't the suspect's first run-in with the law... waay 31 didsome digging.. and found rex segars was arrested three times for drug trafficking. right now-- he is in the madison county jail on a 100-thousand dollar bond. waay 31's kody fisher uncovered... segars was out on bond and awaitingtrial... when he was arrested. kody fisher "right along this section of mccormick dr., which is just north of oakwood ave. in huntsville is where rex segars was arrested with 13 ounces of meth, but this street is also where kids go to school every single day of the week." jennifer shirts is the director of play... create... discover... which is a home schooling building that has 20 to 30 kids going to school during the week... but she hasn't noticed anything strange in the 9 months the school has been on mccormick drive... jennifer shirts/director of play create discover "very calm. that's kinda why we picked it as a good building and usually we don't have anybody trouble." thats why she says its shocking to find out that one of the neighbors of the school... rex segars... was arrested on drug trafficking charges... the traffic stop started along oakwood ave... but segars stopped in his driveway right here along mccormick drive where the school is... the madison county sheriff's department tells waay 31 that the 13 ounces of meth is a significant bust that should put a dent in the amount of meth being supplied to the area... shirts says the arrest makes her feel safer... jennifer shirts/director of play create discover "i'm glad that they got him and that hopefully if there's anyone else out there locally they'll catch them too." kody fisher "the madison county sheriff's department tells me this drug bust is the biggest that they've had in the last few months. reporting in huntsville, kody fisher waay 31