2018 Legislative Session Preview

are still investigating. state lawmakers go back to work tomorrow in montgomery. legislative leadership making history in 2018. for the first time ... both the speaker of the house ... mac mccutcheon ... and the house minority leader ... anthony daniels ... are both from madison county. plus ... state senator arthur orr has a strong leadership role representing limestone, madison and morgan counties. one thing to keep in mind about this legislative session. this is an election year in alabama. <<22-30-05 > "i think we're going to be productive and we're going to do what we need to do. but, i'm not expecting a groundbreaking session." representative mike ball says it all. politicians in montgomery will be preoccupied going into this legislative session. <22-28-03 > "as a general rule, during an election year, it's not a good time to do major reform because there's so much political posturing and arrogance. it runs amuck during the election season." lawmakers do have work to do. budget issues top the list. the general fund ... and the education trust fund. plus ... alabama is under a court order to improve conditions in the state's prisons. <22-29-29 > "it will be the budgets. it will be prison. surprisingly enough, medicaid did not ask for an increase this year which is historical. i can't remember them ever not asking for an increase." lawmakers may eventually be faced with problem of trying to come up with money for the children's health insurance program know as all kids in alabama. <22-29-34 > "we do have the chips funding. we have to see what the feds -- what the congress does. but, hopefully, we'll have an answer on that before it comes out. if we don't get some help on the chips funding, that could become a crisis." representative ball has issues of particualar interest to him. <22-27-18 > "i'm chairman of the ethics committee which is ground zero in alabama." ball wants to reform alabama's ethics laws. he wants better clarity and more enforcement options. <22-27-24 > "we've got some issues that have to be aired out before we get in a position to fix those."> since this is an election year ... representative ball says the session will likely be a quick one. he warns you might see some grandstanding from politicians trying to