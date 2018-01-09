Speech to Text for Man Admits He Killed His Father

waayy31. new at six ... we're finding out more about the son accused of murdering his father. madison county sheriff's investigators arrested 32- year- old eric jones. they charged him with murder in the death of 55- year- old anthony jones. waay 31's scottie kay just wrapped up with talking with the victim's cousin. scottie? greg, demetria... anthony jones' cousin mike partain tells me he's still in shock that his cousin is gone.. and even more shocked at the way it happened... partain says he had a very special relationship with his cousin anthony jones... and talked to him almost every day... so he was worried when anthony wasn't responding to his calls or texts... according to the madison county sheriff's office, anthony was reported missing on december 19th.. his son eric jones was then arrested on january fifth after admitting to investigators that he had killed his father... the body of anthony jones was later found in the paint rock river off of scott branch road... a place partain says was one of anthony's favorites.. and should've had a much happier ending... he looked forward to going down there to that cabin and kicking back, retire, and just watch his grandkids. and i planned on being there with him." eric jones is still in jail on a seventy-six thousand dollar bond... partain says he's going to keep his cousin in mind and do what he would do by not holding a grudge against eric and helping any way he can.. live in new hope, scottie kay, waay