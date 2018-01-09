Speech to Text for Tuscumbia Fire Victim Died from Likely Smoke Inhalation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

devices. we're learning new details about a deadly house fire in colbert county. today, the colbert county coroner told waay31 gilda stone likely died of smoke inhilation. and fire officials do not believe the fire is suspicious. waay 31's breken terry pressed investigators if they know what sparked the flames. i am here on fourth avenue in tuscumbia where there is hardly anything left of gilda stone's home. fire officials believe space heaters and extension cords caused the fire to start. hardy- i looked out my front door and the trailor over here was blazing. ahustin hardy told waay31 volunteer firefighters tried to save gilda stone-- hardy- he was the first one here. he ran into the trailer and tried to save the woman but she was already gone. tuscumbia police said a juvinille in the home escaped. they said the fire does not appear to be suspicious-- but likely caused by space heaters and extenstion cords in the home. pate -use them cautiously and don't leave them unattended. tuscumbia assistant fire chief david pate said they assisted with sunday's fire. they're reminding people to check their smoke detectors.and use extenstion chords with caution. pate- if you do have to use an extenstion cord for something make sure it's rated for what your using it for and don't have them running under rugs or carpet or antying like that. and basically just be safe and cautious about using anything like that. look live tag: the state fire marshal's office is continuing to investigate the fire. in tuscumbia bt