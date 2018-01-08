Speech to Text for Road Conditions in the Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

sheffield bt waay31. a scary morning for drivers on icy roads in the sand mountain area this morning. the main concernroad s not being pre-treated. waay 31's brittany collins is live in jackson county and learned how the rain hindered that from happening. jonathon campbell with jackson county public works tells me crews weren't able to put salt and chemicals on the roads 48 hours in advance because the rain would have washed it away. later in the morning, the rain melted the ice ---and crews were also able to remove it using snow plows and salt. there were several wrecks this morning on highway 35 and 40 in jackson county because of the ice and slush in higher elevations. campbell said first responders couldn't respond right away because the roads were too dangerous to drive on. i spoke with a truck driver who tells me she wishes there would have been signs to warn drivers about the ice. she says some drivers were going the speed limit which was not safe in those conditions. slow down. slow down. quit trying to rush. it's not safe. i was going maybe 25 miles per hour the whole time this morning. the speed limit was 65/70. i wasn't risking it. roads are back to normal--but campbell urges drivers to still be carefulbecaus e of the rain. campbell also said a few cars slid off the road no injuries were reported. reporting live in jackson county brittany collins waay