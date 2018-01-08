Speech to Text for Man Charged in Sheffield Shooting Death

thank you for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm demetriamcclen ton-- dan shaffer has the night off. tonight, police say one man is in jail for shooting and killing another man over a woman and child custody issue. sheffield police charged chance thompson with manslaughter for killing chad gardner. waay31'sbreken terry joins us live from the sheffield police department-- breken, what led up to this? police believe there was bad blood between gardner and thompson over a woman and the tension boiled over. petty- it's the first time something like this happened in this neighborhood. john petty lives on east 17th street in sheffield. police say chance thompson shot chad gardner after an argument yesterday afternoon.he died at the hospital. petty- to take somebody's life for no reason ya know or something doesn't make any sense. police chief greg ray told me witnesses helped describe the car thompson was driving. officers took three people in for questioning but the case isn't over. ray- what might have seemed like a, well you hate to say cut and dry shooting, has turned into something more than that. the other two people taken in for questioning have not been charged with any crime-- and have been released from police custody. thompson is being held at the colbert co jail on a 25,000 dollar bond. live