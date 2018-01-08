Speech to Text for Shoals Attorney Charged with Bribery

waaytv.com.we' we begin tonight with breaking news.... the state attorney general just announced the indictment and arrest of colbert county lawyer billy underwood. underwood is charged with bribing a juror after a grand jury decision today. he was released on bail this afternoon . the state attorney general's office will not release any more information about the case right now since it's an ongoing investigation....