Speech to Text for Major Security Issue Affecting Computers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

if you own a computer or a smartphone, there's a major security problem you need to know about. a problem so big, the department of homeland security has sent out an urgent message. a flaw in virtually every device could put your information at risk. our tech guy jamey tucker has tips for what you can do to protect yourself. rarely is there a security flaw that affects every type of device and computer. but if you have a windows, mac or chromebook computer you're affected. if you have an iphone or android device: this pertains to you. the flaw is in the chips inside. the brains of the computer. not to get too technical, but the potential risk is that hackers could access the brains while the computer is processing what you're asking it to do. microsoft, apple and google quickly released security updates and so have chip makers, intel, amd and arm. so what do you need to do? look for the latest security updates. when you turn on the computer you may be prompted to update.if you haven't seen the prompt yet, re-boot your computer when you have time. windows pcs search for and install updates automatically. apple devices and mac computers send prompts too, while chromebook computers install updates automatically. also update your anti-virus programs. in fact, windows isn't updating computers until it determines the anti-virus programs are updated. how serious is this flaw? very serious and it should