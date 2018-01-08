Speech to Text for Lawline Changes Name to LawCall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the "lawcall" number is 256-536-0077. did you notice new name, new year, new name. will league is here from siniard, timberlake & league. did we get married or what and change our last name? >> will league: i know, it's so odd seeing that up there after all these years. >> sharon doviet: yeah, 20 + years doing the show, a little change. >> will league: 20 years ago we were lucky enough that 31 asked us to do a show called "lawline," and for the hardcore there was a show called date line and they co-existed together and they would go into each other. sorry, "nightline" was name of that show, so we were "lawline." we were the first show in north alabama and from that sprang several other calls and shows throughout the southeast and those were then called "lawcall". now, my partner and heath's partner, tommy siniard and robert lane, our producer have gone -- robert has gone on to have many more shows in the southeast. those were "lawcall". now 20 years later we're going to join that family. they consider us the flagship show, the first show, and now we're going to be called "lawcall" and with social media, things like that, we think it may merge together, you know, well and people like to hear folks come in and call and ask legal questions. we've been blessed and fortunate to do it 20 years and, you though, we were wondering, would people notice, but once i saw it, i sure did. >> sharon doviet: it sounds different and