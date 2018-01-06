Speech to Text for Bus Crash Sends 11 to the Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

have you learned? tuscumbia police tell me the driver of the car that hit the bus had some type of medical episode which caused him to pass out behind the wheel and hit the bus-- tipping it over on it's side. in this surveillance video given to waay31 by the tuscumbia police department you can see the moments before the bus carrying nine arc of the shoals clients was struck wednesday afternoon a little after 2-- at the intersection of fourth avenue and east street-- nat pop cries you can hear the frantic cries as the bus is on it's side--police believe the impact ofthe crash caused the video to skip-- then you hear the bus driver. hey is everybody alright-- screams of help me. those who witnessed the crash can been seen in the video coming to help along with firemen, police, and even the mayors office. crying--you're okay, you're okay! in total eleven people including the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital. tuscumbia police tell waay 31 everyone had minor injuries-- except one person. arc of the shoals officials said one of their clients did suffer from a broken hip. police said they are thankful it wasn't worse. police tell me the bus driver in this situation did everything right and she had everyone strapped in and buckled up appropriately and that's probably what saved their lives. in tuscumbia