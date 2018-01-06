Speech to Text for Fan Central at the National Championship

waay 31 is bringing you coverage all week leading up to the college football national championship game in atlanta - and today sports anchor, mary lee adams, went inside a pretty unique fan experience. hey guys, i'm in atlanta, georgia for the college football national championship and just next door to the mercedes benz stadium is the convention center, and inside of the convention center is what they're calling fan central and today i got to take a sneak peak at what will be open to the public come tomorrow morning. "playoff fan central is 300 thousand square feet of fully interactive games and activities, everything from kicking field goals to running the 40 yard dash to catching passes. so it's the perfect opportunity for fans to come out who may not be going to the game to come out and get a little taste the college football national championship." and that's exactly what you'll get when the doors open tomorrow morning at 10am. fans traveling to atlanta can take a break from the cold and experience the college football national championship from a pretty unique perspective. and right around the corner from fan central is audio avenue where i ran into a very happy sec commissioner. "i'm having a good week...actually i'm having a good year. i think, probably over the next 3 or 4 days, the special embrace of these two teams and this community and the fact that it's in our geographic footprint in many ways it's our football home will make that game even more special." but before you head into mercedes benz statdium monday night, fan central has something for everyone. interactive games, food, and history are all part of the experience and with the college football hall of fame right around the corner they've even borrowed a few pieces... "the college football hall of fame has been a big participant in this display there's actually a lot of artifacts here. there's also national championship trophies and bowl trophies on display. so it's really a cool way to get a little history and set souvenirs for alabama or georgia and really come out and experience the game in a totally personal level." so there really is something for everyone in the family to enjoy here at playoff fan central and the good news is it's open on monday all day as well. that's the first time it's been open on the day of the game. reporting in atlanta, marylee adams waay 31 sports.