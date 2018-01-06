Speech to Text for Recording Legend Rick Hall Laid to Rest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

famous musicians - and hundreds of others turned out to celebrate the life of rick hall - the founder of fame recording studios and father of the "muscle shoals" sound... hall passed away earlier this week at the age of 85 after health complications from battling cancer, according to the family... waay31's breken terry was at hall's funeral today as hundreds paid their respects to the music ledgend. look live: hundreds packed highland park baptist church for rick hall's funeral-- it was an emotional day for many just behind these doors-- i caught up with his friends and loved ones-- to talk about the impact hall had on their lives. nat pop-- go rest high up on that mountain..... there wasn't a dry eye in the house as allison krause sang a tribute to the late rick hall. nat pop-- your work on earth is done. to hall his love of music wasn't work-- his friends tell us it was a driving passion that lead him to change the music industry creating the muscle shoals sound and launching the careers of thousands of musicians. david hood- nearly every musician i know that has any kind of success today came through here and was influenced by rick hall. hall went from a sharecropper's son-- to a producer with hundreds of hits and gold records. johnson- it's almost impossible to measure because without rick hall there would be nothing. muscle shoals musician jimmy johnson-- tells us he was rick hall's first employee. he said hall pushed him in the studio to achieve greatness. johnson - it's just incomprehenceable how important he was. he was more than a boss to us he was like family. as hundreds packed hall's funeral-- randy owen from the band alabama, mac mcanally and other famous musicians hall influenced sent him off with a final performance. nat popof song look live tag: the hall family tells me they plan to keep the hits coming out of fame studios and continue hall's legacy. in muscle shoals