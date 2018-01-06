Speech to Text for 2 Dead Following Apartment Fire

tonight - the family of one of the people who died in this early morning fire in geraldine is blaming the housing authority for "unsafe living conditions" they claim led directly to this fire... thanks for joining us i'm dan shaffer and i'm demetria mcclenton... waay 31's kody fisher spent the day talking to that family... he's live in geraldine with a family who is still trying to fully grasp what happeend. ...the family is still in shock that this happened here along government drive in geraldine... they tell me that this was the house of 39 year old jason koger... the family is also angry that this happened... shawna armstrong/ex wife of victim "he didn't deserve this. he went to sleep thinking he was safe and warm. it's not right." shawna armstrong is jason's ex wife... but they shared a son... so the two remained close... she tells waay 31 that koger's central heating and cooling unit recently went out... shawna armstrong/ex wife of victim "the maintenance man went in and told jason to use the wall heaters. he flipped the breakers on. he neglected to tell jason about the ones on the floor. well, jason had a couch up against it. fire marshal said that's what started the fire. it kicked on once the floor got so cold it automatically kicks on and it caught it on fire." the state fire marshal's office is still investigating and can't confirm the exact cause of the fire... one of koger's neighbors told waay 31 there are problems with space heaters in the government housing complex. amanda simmons/neighbo r "i put in work orders for the ones on the bottom, because they kick on by themselves and it's actually almost caught my sons bed on fire, because it was so hot." simmons says her requests for maintenance have not be answered by the boaz housing authority... amanda simmons/neighbo r "i've lived here almost six years and i put that in three years ago." the boaz housing authority told waay 31 it wont comment about any of the space heaters in the neighborhood until the investigation into this fire is completed by the state fire marshal's office... in the mean time... armstrong and her family say they're going to keep it together through this tragedy by holding onto one thing... shawna armstrong/ex wife of victim "the good lord, faith." i tried to ask the boaz housing authority about the smoke detectors in this house... but they again refused to comment until the investigation is complete... reporting live in