Speech to Text for Huntsville Roadway Preparations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at 5-- as chris just told you-- the weekend could get a little messy sunday -- into the start of next week-- with the potential for ice. waay 31's sydney martin talked with huntsville's public works department -- to find out how they prepare for icy conditions. "huntsville public works department told me they didn't have to salt any roads last winter...but they want people to know if the roads freeze their crews are ready to respond." anne galway, lives in huntsville "i bought de-icing salt because i'm afraid it's going to get icy and i want to be prepared." anne galway told me friday she's not used to the freezing temperatures that have swept through the tennessee valley for more than a week-- but she wants to be prepared if the bad weather hits. i stopped by huntsville's public works department to find out how it's prepared for the freezing temperatures... the department told me it will have crews on standby this weekend if the roads ice... chris mcneese, director public works"the city of huntsville will be monitoring with other first responders like huntsville fire and police and ema that enter the tennessee valley." public works director chris mcneese told waay 31-- if the road do ice over the weekend-- you shouldn't be driving. "there is no need for anyone to be on the road. we would prefer everyone stay at home where it's safe and avoid any potential access due to the icy conditions." and galway agrees with public works officials over the dangers. "i don't think anyone should drive on ice. it's unsafe at any speed." sydney, "if youexperience icy roads and it's after hours or during the weekend...public works told me you can contact huntsville police and they will help get a crew dispatched to salt the roads. in huntsville sydney