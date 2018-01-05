Speech to Text for Edible Gel Instead of Heart Meds

the american heart association says getting patients to take their medications is one of the biggest problems helping them get healthy. in this healthywaay -- a medical company is teaming with one of the country's busiest hospitals to test an innovative solution. forty-two-year-old kimby jagnandan is a heart attack survivor. every day, she does what she can to help her heart. "i now have you know a device that captures my steps. so i'm making sure that i watch to see how many steps i'm getting in daily." kimby also tries to eat right, and follow her doctors orders, which she admits is not easy. "i'm on a lot of medicine, a lot, pretty much every cardiac medication that you can be on." "the average number of medications that somebody with cardiovascular disease is gonna be more than four and it can be as many as 20." doctor davis says getting patients to take all of the heart medication they need is a big problem. "they can be life-saving medicines and not taking them can result in the loss of life." so florida hospital's alliance for innovation development is pairing with the medical company, panaceutics to test a solution. right now panaceutics produces nutritional supplements in portable packets; the idea is to have patients take multiple heart medications compounded in a single, edible dose. "this is a strategy to actually simplify. to get all the medicines that are necessary into something that actually isn't bad to take. it actually may taste good." "i went on vacation this summer, and i think i spent more time packing and organizing my medication for the vacation than i did my suitcase." for some patients, a solution that someday soon might make a difference. . good