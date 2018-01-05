Speech to Text for Thursday 10PM Weather Update 1/4

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

pause 2 second for nats new tonight... swirling allegations about north courtlands mayor... as emotions ran high at the special city council meeting tonight. its a story we first brought you yesterday at 5.... the mayor was supposed to tell city council members why he placed the city clerk on suspension back on december 27th. waay 31's meghan dooley was at that meeting and tells us more about what unfolded. meghan-"the meeting tonight was supposed to tell city council why exactly the city clerk was suspended -- but instead fights erupted and arguments ensued during the meeting." nats of arguing nats of arguging sot carla-"i don't think there was a fair recognition of the issues in my opinion that have been brought to my attention as it relates to the clerks removal." carla morton is the attorney for city clerk tabitha bailey. sot-"i'm very shocked and disappointed that the issues on the agenda were not addressed." and morton said she felt nothing was resolved. sot-"the meeting should have been about whether or not the clerk's removal was justified." and the reason why bailey was suspended is still a mystery-- -- that information was only given to her. that reasoning wasn't released formally to the public, the city council or the media. i did find out the mayorappointed someone else to bailey's position -- but according to morton -- that's something that should've been done with city council approval. sot-"according to the law he was out of line to do such a thing." but -- morton says she believes the action was in retaliation to bailey rejecting mayor riley evans' advances. bailey said the equal employment opportunities commission is also looking into the incidents as well-- as bailey was suspended and then reinstated in july, too. now -- there is a standstill -- as the mayor and city council couldn't seem to work together at thursday's meeting. and when they tried calling an executive session to discuss 'legal' issues -- several council members and bailey's attorneygot into a dispute. so -- city council members and the mayor alike voted to close out the specially called meeting thursday evening until they could come together to a peaceful agreement. reporting in north courtland, meghan dooley, waay 31 news. the next north courtland city council meeting