Speech to Text for Worries About Huntsville Softball Facility

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

world news t new tonight at 6... a parent of a huntsville high school softball player is concerned the huntsville city school district - is not holding up their end of a title nine settlement agreement from last summer... thanks for joining us tonight, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. the agreement has several sections - ensuring the softball team would get upgraded facilities... and more funding to be equal with the boys baseball team... waay 31's kody fisher is live tonight after looking into the guidelines of the agreement. kody? dan, demetria-- this fence is as close as we can get to the softball field here at huntsville high school... we asked the huntsville school district for a look at the softball complex up close and personal to see the changes-- but was denied. the concerns outlined in the email sent to waay 31-- are over a lack of construction for a new facility here at the softball fields-- that both parties agreed to. waay 31 reached out to the architect who drew up these plans for the new softball facilities thursday afternoon. we learned-- the huntsville city school district will receive bids from contractors for a new facility next monday. the project has a budget of one million dollars... the spokesman for the district tells waay 31 the board of education will then look at the bids... and approve the final dollar amount for the facilities... according to the title nine agreement-- construction must be completed by august of this year-- and the district tells me they are fully committed to following every aspect of the agreement... nancy woodall is a taxpayer here in huntsville... and while she doesn't have a daughter on the softball team-- she did say has no problem with the district spending this money on new facilities for the softball team... nancy woodall/huntsvi lle taxpayer "i don't have a daughter playing softball at huntsville high, but if i did i would be one hundred percent behind this." title nine regulations are in place throughout the country to make sure that boys and girls sports receive equal funding and opportunities to compete...