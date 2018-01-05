Speech to Text for National Championship Preparation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we're now only 4 days away from the college football national championship. alabama roll tide will be taking on the georgia bulldogs for the national title. waay 31 is bringing you full coverage all week long and sports anchor marylee adams is live in atlanta now with the latest. marylee...how are the preparations going? dan, demetria, i just arrived in atlanta for the college football national championship and things are already starting to get geared up for the big game on monday night. for the first time ever we have two sec teams competing in the title matchup... alabama and georgia...both only one loss on the season...ironically enough to the same team. nick saban going up against his former protige...kirby smart. but if we're looking at records...nick saban has the advantage hands down. we all know that alabama has had a difficult time keeping their assistant coaches under the helm of head coach nick saban... kirby smart the former defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2015under saban... now leading the bulldogs to their first college football playoff appearance in school history. the odds are in saban's favor though as he has an amazing record when going up against his former assistants in their new head coaching roles... he's 11-0 to be exact. undefeated and the streak could very well continue monday night. and from what we know about these two teams they were made from the same formula. kirby smart has brought saban's style of play to the georgia with a heavy run offense and a 3-4 defense. e the crimson tide was back to practice in tuscaloosa before heading to atlanta tomorrow. both teams will be arriving in the morning and neither will have to travel far.... we'll have coverage all week long and of course everything you need to know come game day. we'll be hearing from the coaches, players, attending their practices. we've got your covered. for now reporting live in atlanta, marylee adams waay 31 sports. back to you in the studio. madison