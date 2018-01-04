Speech to Text for World's Largest Jukebox

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

our website, waay-tv dot com. new at 4... music has defined one part of north alabama for generations... and the passing this week of "fame recording studios" founder rick hall has reminded us of the influence of muscle shoals... there's a spot right here in the rocket city that pays homage to it - in a big way! dan: nowhere is north alabama's rich music history on bigger display than right here in huntsville.... we're home to the world's largest working jukebox...... it stands at the corner of cleveland and meridian at "a-m booth's lumberyard"... at 22 feet tall - it's at a larger than life tribute to the legends who made their mark in music from here to muscle shoals... no dime required -- just stand on the sidewalk in front of your favorite tune. infrared sensors pick up your body heat and the jukebox plays your song...16 songs all recorded in northern alabama... and take a look at the top -- those are real musical instruments... be a jukebox hero -- and check it out yourself.... in huntsville -- dan shaffer -- waay 31 news... all of the songs were recorded in north alamaba - many of them at fame studios in muscle shoals... flu season is in