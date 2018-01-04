Speech to Text for Veloce's Future in Doubt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at 4-- this man-- charged with theft this afternoon -- from his own place of business. he is 28-year-old steven culver-- and this afternoon waay 31 can tell you--a court hearing is currently underway for culver. thanks for joining us i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer waay 31's sydney martin spent the day working to find out more about the charge... and when she stopped by his place of business - found something surprising... sydney? dan, demetria-- according to court documents-- steven culver works here at veloce-- an indoor go-kart park. but as you can see-- this afternoon the doors are all chained up. court documents show culver is accused of stealing 28 hundred dollars worth of gift cards and cash--from veloce. as waay 31 dug into culver's arrest-- we found the doors to veloce to be chained up-- and no one answering our phone calls. we checked then checked their website and found the hours of operation listed-- and nothing about the business being closed. despite culver wearing a veloce polo in his mugshot-- waay 31 has not been able to talk with employees to make sure culver was actually an employee there. we called thecompany's corporate office thursday but have not heard back from them-- so we made calls to other veloce locations. we learned from the a-b-c station inknoxville, tennessee the doors to the veloce location there were also chained up. the company's location in nashville closed back in april of 2017--that's according to the nashville a-b-c station. the only location we were able speak with over the phone thursday was in milwakuee, wisconsin--they told us by phone they were unaware of any closings... now tonight- we are still trying to determine if this location is permanently closed..and if there is any connection between the doors be chained shut and the theft arrest for steven culver. live in huntsville sydney martin