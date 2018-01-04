Speech to Text for Thursday Midday Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

more than 33 thousand organ transplants were performed in 2016. the lungs and the liver are two organs that are commonly transplanted, but they are rarely transplanted at the same time. in this healthywaay we meet a man who needed both organs . and got them! a year ago, robert fealy was on oxygen 24-seven and could barely breathe. "it got to where i'd walk halfway to the bathroom, lean on the counter and stop and catch my breath." robert was born with a genetic disorder known as a-1-a-d; which damaged his lungs. "i saw him deteriorate so quickly." he needed a lung transplant, but robert's liver was also in bad shape. "we felt that if we did his lung, his lung transplant alone, that there was a very high chance that the liver might fail." so, doctors at the cleveland clinic decided robert would need a lung and liver transplant. the surgery is tricky . both organs must come from the same donor, and the liver has to sit on ice while doctors transplant the lungs. only a handful of these transplants are performed every year. "it's a very complex operation to do both, very difficult." but after 12 hours of surgery, robert had two new lungs and a new liver. "they took me in, and it was done. i woke up a day later, and i felt great." he was even singing five days after his transplant. his wife says he never gave up. "one thing i'd like to tell you, i'd like to introduce you to my superman!" but robert says the real hero is his donor. "i'd like to say i'm thankful to my donor every day!" and thankful he received a gift that gave him a second chance at