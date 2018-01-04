Speech to Text for How Family Can Access Your Online Accounts if You Die

experience at some point in their lives... a friend or family members dies and you don't have passwords to their accounts. it happens everyday, leaving people unable to shut down social media accounts, or even log onto their computer. our tech guy jamey tucker searched for a solution. it isn't something we like thinking about, but just for a minute think about what would happen to all of your online accounts that require passwords if something happens to you. facebook, email,online subscriptions, your iphone. unless you give someone those passwords now, they'll never be able to log-on to shut them down. if you have a password on your computer, no one could ever use it. along comes this website "dead man's switch" to solve the problem. set up an account with your email address. then, write a message to family and friends. you can choose up to 2. write whatever you'd like, share your passwords.when you die, the people on your list receive the message. next question: how does dead man's switch know that someone has died? how does it know when to send the message? every once and awhile, you'll receive an email from dead man's switch asking if you're okay. if you don't reply, the site assumes the worst and sends out the messages. dead mans switch claims it protects your information, but if you'd like more assurance, here's an idea: write down all of your passwords and usernames and passcodes. put the sheet of paper in a book on a shelf. the message you write in dead man's switch can tell them the book and page number where they can find your information. as more or our lives are stored online, this is going to affect everyone. and dead man's switch seems to be the best solution without hiring a lawyer. that's what