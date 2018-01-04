Speech to Text for Dealing with Broken Water Pipes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

another problem many folks around the tennessee valley are dealing with: busted pipes. it's an issue that often pops up when the weather get this cold. waay 31's will robinson-smith joins us live from fire station one in huntsville with how the issue is impacting the department and how you can prevent yourself from having to make that call. good morning, will. good morning. huntsville fire and rescue tells us that on just tuesday alone, they responded to 22 calls of frozen and busted pipes. one way to prevent your pipes from that fate include simple solutions like letting cold water drip from a faucet that is serviced by exposed pipes. another would be to keep your thermostat at the same temperature both during the day and night. the red cross also advises that if you're going out of town this winter season, you should leave the heat on in your home set at no lower than 55 degrees. now if you happen to be one of the unlucky homeowners whose pipes do crack or burst, you should first call the fire department or 9-1-1. if they are simply frozen there are ways to thaw them, but captain frank mackenzie says it may be more efficient and safer to call a licensed plumber. reporting live on clinton avenue, will robinson-smith, waay 31