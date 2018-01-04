Speech to Text for Water Leak at Elkmont High School

new this morning... a water leak at elkmont high school's football field ticket booth could cause problems for drivers. in a facebook post, principal bill tribble wrote how the leak has, quote, "coated the road with ice from the ticket booth to the three-way stop sign". tribble also wrote how work on the nearby road will start this morning...and elkmont's chief of police will monitor the intersection for safety. we have a crew on the way there now as clean-up