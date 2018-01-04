Speech to Text for Church Opens as Warming Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new details... a limestone county church opening their doors -- as a warming shelter... to the community in this frigid weather. waay31's meghan dooley joins us live from salem springs baptist church. and meghan, when can those who need it start using the area as a warming shelter? people can come now if they need -- and the pastor i talked to said they will be open as long its cold outside. church officials said they can fit about 200 people into their warming shelter and say that people can bring blankets and sleeping bags if their homes have been impacted by the cold weather. " the ministry of the church is to reach out to those in need. we know of members that have financial difficulties, paying bills, getting gas, we try to help." the church just asks that if you are interested in using the facility ahead of time -- call them to ensure there's enough space. reporting live in west limestone, meghan dooley, waay 31