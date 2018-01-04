Speech to Text for Shelter Takes in Animals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new information on a story we've been following. the lawrence county commission is moving forward with plans to build the first county-owned animal shelter. it will be located next to the the sheriff's office and the county road department -- on parker road in moulton. tomorrow morning, the county commission will start taking construction bids for the new shelter. waay 31's brittany collins has the latest on where the animals will stay in the meantime. morgan county commissioners tell me they have agreed to help lawrence county by taking in animals at the morgan county animal shelter until march 1st. vo morgan commissioner randy vest said many people adopted pets this holiday season, so there's room for more animals at their shelter. since december, they've taken in around 20 animals from lawrence county. last year, morgan county ended their contract with lawrence county due to overcrowding then the nonprofit animal rescue group changing 42 was housing stray cats and dogs for 20 dollars an animal. but lawrence county administrator heather dyer says the contract ended after changing 42 asked commissioners for an additional 3 thousand dollars a month. live lawrence county commissioner normal pool told me the commission will award the bid for the animal shelter by january 12th. the shelter should be operating by march 1st. reporting in lawrence county brittany collins waay