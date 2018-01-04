Speech to Text for Cold Weather Initiates School Delays

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

after 5 o'clock that night. new at six-- with the extreme cold in store for the tennessee valley... many schools are operating on two-hour delays for thursday and friday... waay 31's scottie kay found out why.. and how.. the school systems choose to put these two-hour delays into effect... sk on cam: "officials with huntsville city, madison city, and madison county schools tell me they worked with emergency management before deciding to iniate these delays" pkg sot "we know tomorrow morningthursday morning, and friday morning is going to be awful cold. ema has told us that windchills are going to be between negative five and five." madison city schools superintendent robby parker says, after hearing the forecast, the school system didn't want students standing outside in freezing temperatures.. making it an easy decision to delay school... sot "we're going to give the kids a little extra time at the bus stop so they don't have to stand there and wait like they normally doeven though they normally wait five, ten minutesthat's a long time in extreme cold." and parents agree... it's colder than what they're used to... sot "living here in the south, i didn't quite expect it to get this cold. i mean, the other day, it was five degrees in boston when it was eight degrees here. so i thought that was kind of crazy." bill decoster says he's not excited about the even colder weather ahead... but he's happy that schools will be delayed... he and school officials both are hopeful that the delays will make students' journey to school much more bearable... sot "it'll still be awful cold in the morning, but the sun will be able to come up, and maybe the winds will die down a little bit, according to the ema and to the weather people, that's what we've heard." sk on cam: "and for a full list of those delays, you can head on over to our website at waaytv.com. reporting in madison, scottie kay, waay 31 news". madison city schools superintendent -- robby parker says he's asked principals to be lenient with students who may be late due to the cold weather... he says if parents don't feel comfortable with their children waiting on the bus.. and they don't have another way to get them to school.. principals will work with parents