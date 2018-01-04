Speech to Text for Cold Weather Causes Pipe Breaks

as stephen just mentioned -- it warmed up slightly across the tennessee valley today-- but those cold temperatures-- still causing an issue for many people's pipes. waay31's breken terry is live at florence utilities tonight-- breken-- how big of an issue is this for crews? dan, demetria-- crews are working as fast as they can after multiple calls about frozen and busted pipes. the latest water main burst happened on sannoner avenue just today-- causing some to be without water for a few hours. florence fire officials tell us they have responded to about 9 pipe bursts at various businesses because it set the alarms off. barton- it's been bitter. phillip barton woke up to florence utility crews fixing a water main near his home on sannoner avenue wednesday morning. that pipe broke due to cold weather-- and left some without water for a few hours. barton- i thought to myself they are digging up a water pipe and thankfully i had enough time to put on a pot of coffee. mike doyle the head of florence's water department told waay31 scenes like this are a regular occurrence when the temperatures begin to dip this low. doyle- whether it's extreme hot or extreme cold the ground moves and these old lines like this one here which was a six inch cast iron line, when that ground moves it just snaps. doyle said they have had too many calls to count in recent days because of the freezing temperatures. doyle- it's creating a lot of issues for us right now and a lot of overtime which cost everyone. we try to keep it to a minimum but you gotta do it. crews had the water main fixed within a few hours with water pressure restored. for barton,he said he'll continue to stick to his routine of letting faucets drip overnight. barton- definitely keeping all the dogs inside. keeping both the fire places going.pipes running the faucets to make sure we don't get any freezes. doyle believes this is just the beginning of phone calls-- telling me once pipes thaw out-- he expects an uptick in calls as people notice more