Speech to Text for Plans to Continue Rick Hall's Legacy

new tonight-- a family talks only to waay 31-- after one of the most iconic and influential producers in musicto come out of the shoals -- passed away. rick hall the founder of fame recording studios in muscle shoals -- helped launch the careers of aretha franklin, duane allman, and many more.... he died at the age of 85 surrounded by family and loved ones in the shoals. and today-- the hall family spoke only to waay31's breken terry -- about rick hall's legacy as the father of muscle shoals music. rick hall created a sound all his own-- the muscle shoals sound which undoubtedly put this area on the map for music--it all started behind these doors at fame recording studios in muscle shoals decades ago-- the hall family tells me it's been a devastating 24 hours but rick would want them to continue to break barriers in music and that's exactly what they plan on doing. hall- he left us a mountain of music. music icon rick hall-- did a little bit of everything. producing countless hits, creating the muscle shoals sound, even taking home a grammy trustees award for his work in the industry. hall- he did pop music, he did soul music, he did rock, r and b, country he did a little of it all and was great and successful at it. fame recording artist james leblanc worked with rick hall for over 20 years-- he said his drive as a producer is what separated him from the rest. leblanc- that relentless there's noway i'm not going to make this happen. that whole old schoolmentality of i am going to do this or die trying. that hard work mentality is something rick hall talked about when waay31 interviewed him a few years ago after his biography was released-- saying it just takes hard work. rick hall- if you've got talent and god gave you talent you still have to work at it very hard. rick hall's son, rodney, tells us his dad would want them to continue the work he started and that's what they plan on doing. rodney hall-just to continue his vision which is to make great music with great singers andsongwriter s real instruments and continue creating and cultivating the muscle shoals sound. look live tag: the hall family tells me they are overwhelmed by the support from the community and music industry. rick hall will be laid to rest this friday. in muscle shoals bt