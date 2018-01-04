Speech to Text for Utilities in Cold Conditions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new tonight-- the cold snap means many of us could be seeing a spike in our utility bills as we try to stay warm... for some - that extra burden might mean they can't afford to pay their bills... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville...and he's looking into whether or not huntsville utilities can legally turn off their utilities... kody - what did you find out? the law in alabama says that once the temperature falls under 32 degrees... utility company's can't come out to your house and shut off your power... on top of that though... huntsville utilities already has the policy that they don't shut off power if the windchill gets to 32 degrees or below... one woman in our community says she sees people struggling to keep up with their utility bills... carolyn turner says the cold always makes things hard for some people every year... carolyn turner/lives in huntsville "it impacts it a lot. i mean, you've got elder people over here their bills going up so high that they're really not able to pay it." huntsville utilities tells waay 31 that there are currently just over 700 people in huntsville that fall into that category... and would normally get their utilities shut off if it weren't so cold... joe gehrdes/huntsvi lle utilities "even though their service is not being interrupted all the fees associated with non payments still apply." once the weather warms up huntsville utilities will begin the process of warning all of the customers who aren't paying that their utilities are at risk of being shut off... but there are things those people can do... joe gehrdes/huntsvi lle utilities "we want to help our customers avoid getting in any dire situation and the key is to pick up the phone, call us, we want to start working with you, so we can avoid any service interruption." carolyn turner says this is the time of year where people in our community who can help... should... carolyn turner/lives in huntsville "if we see people out help somebody. it's not all about us." if you do need help paying your utility bills... huntsville utility can connect you with several faith based organization that can help you out... reporting live in huntsville kody