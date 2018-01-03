Speech to Text for Multiple Calls for Broken Pipes

moore emerged... new at five-- 22 calls for frozen or busted pipes. that's how many calls in a day huntsville fire and rescue tells waay 31 -- they responded to on tuesday alone. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight in huntsville -- after talking with fire crews about the growing problem this winter-- and when you should call a plumber. sydney? demetria-- waay 31 has let you know over the last week-- this extreme cold weather is here to stay for the next few days-- and if you're one of the many who is waking up to a frozen or burst water pipe-- huntsville fire and rescue says your first call needs to be to them or 9-1-1. if you have some pipes in your attic that bust and run down your wall...there could be an electric hazard, a shock hazard and we will come mitigate that hazard for you." captain frank mckenzie told waay 31 huntsville fire and rescue received morepipe related calls than usual on tuesday....they started around 8 o'clock in the morning...and didn't stop until after 5 o'clock that night. "it's more significant than we are usually dealing with...because of the sub-freezing temperatures we are dealing with..." huntsville fire and rescue told me it's unaware of any injuries that have come from broken pipes...but stressed how dangerous they could be... "let's say your hot water heater pipe busts..you want to stay clear of that water because there is electricity around your water heater." however-- mckenzie told me if your pipes freeze... the fire department shouldn't be your first call. "if your pipes are just frozen there are things you can do to unfreeze them, but just be safe in doing that. the best thing to do is call a licensed plumber." with the cooler temperatures expected to stick around.. i asked captain mackenzie if the calls were consuming most of their resources---he told me they're prepared for them and the calls are a part of their job. live