Speech to Text for Doug Jones Sworn Into Office

waaytv.com.w officially on the job tonight! alabama democrat doug jones - sworn in this afternoon with former vice president joe bidden escorting him... thanks for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31 was the first to tell you about senator jones' break from tradition-- by having longtime friend joe biden by his side today-- instead of co- senator richard shelby. waay 31's charlisa gordon is live in the studio tonight with new details on jones taking the oath of office. charlisa? it was a day months in the making for a democrat-- in a majority red state. just minutes after being sworn in...now alabama senator doug jones wastes no time and released a statement saying he's "looking forward to going to work for the people of alabama in the new year." with former vice president joe biden by his side and a family bible in hand...doug jones became alabama's first democratic senator in 25 years. sot 15:40 vice president mike pence: please raise your right hand a prepare to respond. with just a few short words from vice president pence...jones along side tina smith...who is replacing former minnesota senator al franken...accept ed the oath of office. sot 15:44 pence: so help you god? jones & smith: i do pence: congratulations senator the senate floor erupts into applause after pence finished administering the oath of office jones told reporters on capitol hill he loves that bidden escorted him despite parting with longtime tradition.he also told reporters he hopes to be a "good senator" and he thinks "any good senator isbipartisan." senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says filling the alabama senate seat will be no easy task. sot senator mitch mcconnell / kentucky "senator doug jones of alabama will have big shoes to fill.his state has sent some very distinguished legislators to washington." despite the fresh faces...congress will need to tackle a number of important issues this year including avoiding a government shutdown, coming to an agreement on the daca program and something jones has spoken out about multiple times since narrowly beating out roy moore last month...funding the chip program. sot senator chuck schumer / new york: "he too represents the very best of public service, the very best of america. the things we aspire to in this country." the swearing in ceremony took all of 2 minutes...and now doug jones has two years to get things done in washington if he wants to keep that seat. live in studio, charlisa