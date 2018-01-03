Speech to Text for Schools Delayed Due to Cold

new at 4... the wind chill - as stephen mentioned - plays a factor into how cold it feels outside - but it also plays a factor into how school officials make closing and delay decisions - impacting your children... as a matter of fact-- several school districts throughout the tennessee valley have already made the decision to delay the start of school due to the cold... waay 31's scottie kay is live tonight after digging into how school districts make their final decisions... scottie? dan, demetria.. after hearing about the two-hour delay for tomorrow, parents here in madison tell me they're glad their children will stay safe and warm.. away from the freezing temperatures we have ahead. "just being cold, i don't like being out there myself, so i wouldn't put her through that." lazaro conejo's 10-year-old daughter usually rides the bus... but because of the cold weather, he doesn't want her waiting at the bus stop... instead, he'll be taking her and picking her up from school on thursday and friday.. and he's not the only one who agrees with the decision to delay schools two-hours. "children are important and i just think it's great that we're delaying the school in the morningnot only for buses, but for parents." terry jones says she doesn't want her grandchildren freezing or getting sick... terry jones, parent/grandpar ent "the temperatures are just too cold to be out, and there's so much sickness going around, between viruses and the flu, and we just need to take care of our little ones, and drive safe, and stay warm." according to madison city schools superintendent robby parker.. the delay is in effect thursday because they don't want students waiting on buses early in the morning with wind chills expected to be in the single digits. because of this, he's asked principals to be lenient with students who may be late. if parents don't feel comfortable with their children waiting on the bus and they don't have another way to get them to school.. parker says principals will work with parents if the child if absent and conejo is happy with parker's decision... lazaro conejo, parent "he understands the needs of us as parents and he knows that it's better to be a few hours late than getting sick or something. or having an accident because the roads are freezing or something." huntsville city schools spokesperson keith ward says the two-hour delay will be helpful because the sun will be out and the windchill won't be quite as bad... for a list of all the school closings in our area, you can head over to waaytv.com. reporting live in madison, scottie kay, waay 31