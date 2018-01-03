Speech to Text for 5pm Live from NOLA

waay 31's mary lee adams is also down in new orleans for the upcoming sugar bowl between. mary lee what's going on in the big easy? happy new year! i'm live in new orleans right outside the mercedes benz stadium where in just a few hours the main event will take place... the trilogy of alabama and clemson continues... the crimson tide hoping to get that revenge they've been waiting for and start the new year off with a sugar bowl win and a spot in the college football national championship. tonight's game is also making history...for just the second time ever in the history of college football two teams will meet in three consecutive postseasons. the only other time it happened was when ohio state and usc met in three straight rose bowls back in the 70s. alabama no stranger to the sugar bowl as tonight marks their 16th appearance here in new orleans....while the tigers will make only their second appearance tonight. will that experience give alabama some extra luck? well coming up at 6 both coaches will weight in one last time before they take the field. and be sure to tune into our all access: tide and tigers special at 6:30 right after. reporting live in new orleans marylee adams, waay 31 sports. and those two are not done yet...